Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Cricut from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cricut from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Cricut from $29.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

Cricut stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.79. The stock had a trading volume of 123,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,127. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.77. Cricut has a one year low of $14.88 and a one year high of $47.36.

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $260.09 million for the quarter. Cricut had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 37.36%. On average, equities analysts expect that Cricut will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 17,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.44 per share, with a total value of $360,255.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Gregory Rowberry sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.76, for a total transaction of $2,576,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 1,417,062 shares of company stock valued at $31,182,204 and sold 131,449 shares valued at $3,336,876.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRCT. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Cricut during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,104,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Cricut by 9,201.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,960,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,516,000 after acquiring an additional 1,939,392 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Cricut during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $528,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Cricut during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Finally, Bowie Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cricut by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bowie Capital Management LLC now owns 712,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,644,000 after acquiring an additional 42,220 shares during the last quarter. 14.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company provides connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations under the Cricut brand.

