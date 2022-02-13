Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.00.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Cricut from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cricut from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Cricut from $29.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.
Cricut stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.79. The stock had a trading volume of 123,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,127. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.77. Cricut has a one year low of $14.88 and a one year high of $47.36.
In related news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 17,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.44 per share, with a total value of $360,255.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Gregory Rowberry sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.76, for a total transaction of $2,576,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 1,417,062 shares of company stock valued at $31,182,204 and sold 131,449 shares valued at $3,336,876.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRCT. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Cricut during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,104,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Cricut by 9,201.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,960,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,516,000 after acquiring an additional 1,939,392 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Cricut during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $528,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Cricut during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Finally, Bowie Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cricut by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bowie Capital Management LLC now owns 712,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,644,000 after acquiring an additional 42,220 shares during the last quarter. 14.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Cricut Company Profile
Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company provides connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations under the Cricut brand.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cricut (CRCT)
- 2 Tremendous Travel Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/7 – 2/11
- Can Uber (NYSE: UBER) Get Back On Track?
- The Institutions Are Buying Newell Brands, Maybe You Should Too
- Western Digital Stock is Ready to Pick Up
Receive News & Ratings for Cricut Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cricut and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.