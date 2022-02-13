GAMEE (GMEE) Achieves Market Cap of $19.99 Million

GAMEE (CURRENCY:GMEE) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 13th. GAMEE has a market capitalization of $19.99 million and $3.25 million worth of GAMEE was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, GAMEE has traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar. One GAMEE coin can currently be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000341 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002349 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001943 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.02 or 0.00044640 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,927.50 or 0.06872671 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,528.90 or 0.99841815 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.31 or 0.00047692 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00006570 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.06 or 0.00049440 BTC.

GAMEE Coin Profile

GAMEE’s total supply is 3,180,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 137,570,165 coins. GAMEE’s official Twitter account is @GameeApp

Buying and Selling GAMEE

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GAMEE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GAMEE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GAMEE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

