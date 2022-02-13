Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C Invests $15.73 Million in DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:DALS)

Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new position in shares of DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:DALS) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,600,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,728,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C owned 0.06% of DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DALS. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,932,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $14,745,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $983,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $9,142,000.

Get DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition alerts:

Shares of DALS stock opened at $9.63 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.72. DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition Corp has a one year low of $9.58 and a one year high of $10.26.

DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition Corp. is based in New York.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DALS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:DALS).

Receive News & Ratings for DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.