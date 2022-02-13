Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C Has $24.70 Million Position in Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX)

Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C increased its position in Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,394,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,210 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C owned 2.92% of Protagonist Therapeutics worth $24,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PTGX. Johnson & Johnson acquired a new stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,400,000. Artal Group S.A. acquired a new position in Protagonist Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,580,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 579.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 474,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,405,000 after purchasing an additional 404,485 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,155,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,845,000 after purchasing an additional 212,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Protagonist Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,796,000. Institutional investors own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

Protagonist Therapeutics stock opened at $27.85 on Friday. Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.80 and a 52 week high of $50.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.56 and a beta of 2.16.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PTGX. BTIG Research began coverage on Protagonist Therapeutics in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Protagonist Therapeutics from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.00.

In related news, CEO Dinesh V. Ph D. Patel sold 15,000 shares of Protagonist Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total value of $482,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address unmet medical needs. Its product pipeline include PTG-300, PTG-200, and PN-943 The company was founded by Mark L. Smythe on August 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

