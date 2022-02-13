112,900 Shares in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Bought by Point72 Europe London LLP

Point72 Europe London LLP bought a new position in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 112,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $9,565,000. State Street accounts for about 4.8% of Point72 Europe London LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in STT. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in State Street by 284.3% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,769,452 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $670,891,000 after purchasing an additional 5,747,808 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in State Street by 63.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,419,940 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $628,620,000 after acquiring an additional 2,886,287 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in State Street by 5.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,910,641 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,279,870,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317,557 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in State Street during the second quarter worth $84,750,000. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd raised its position in State Street by 31.6% during the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 4,140,414 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $350,776,000 after acquiring an additional 994,187 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.32% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on STT shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of State Street from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of State Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of State Street from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of State Street from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of State Street from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, State Street has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.58.

In other State Street news, EVP Andrew Erickson sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $1,424,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.58, for a total value of $26,089.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,949 shares of company stock worth $4,071,222. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE STT opened at $99.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $36.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.81, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.20. State Street Co. has a 12-month low of $71.37 and a 12-month high of $104.87.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The asset manager reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.11. State Street had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 22.39%. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.69 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that State Street Co. will post 8.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.75%.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The company operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

