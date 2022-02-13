Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C Trims Holdings in GH Research PLC (NASDAQ:GHRS)

Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C decreased its holdings in GH Research PLC (NASDAQ:GHRS) by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 405,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150,000 shares during the quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C owned about 0.80% of GH Research worth $8,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GHRS. BVF Inc. IL purchased a new stake in GH Research in the 2nd quarter valued at $201,549,000. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in GH Research during the 2nd quarter worth $64,733,000. RTW Investments LP purchased a new position in GH Research during the 2nd quarter worth $42,661,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in GH Research during the 2nd quarter worth $29,590,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in GH Research during the 2nd quarter worth $27,144,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on GHRS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GH Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. upped their price objective on shares of GH Research from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.06.

NASDAQ:GHRS opened at $18.40 on Friday. GH Research PLC has a fifty-two week low of $12.38 and a fifty-two week high of $30.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.07.

GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.06. As a group, equities research analysts expect that GH Research PLC will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About GH Research

GH Research PLC, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various therapies for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders. The company focuses on developing 5-Methoxy-N,N-Dimethyltryptamine (5-MeO-DMT) therapies for the treatment of patients with treatment-resistant depression (TRD).

