Columbia Asset Management Sells 101,916 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Columbia Asset Management decreased its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 88.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,133 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 101,916 shares during the quarter. Columbia Asset Management’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in General Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 416.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 646 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. 70.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get General Electric alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GE. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of General Electric from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of General Electric from $122.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of General Electric from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of General Electric from $119.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of General Electric in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.38.

In other news, Director Leslie Seidman acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $100.59 per share, with a total value of $100,590.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GE opened at $96.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $106.33 billion, a PE ratio of -15.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.98. General Electric has a 52 week low of $88.05 and a 52 week high of $116.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.05.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $20.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.32 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 6.62% and a negative net margin of 8.80%. The company’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. General Electric’s payout ratio is -5.14%.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.