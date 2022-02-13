Point72 Asset Management L.P. Acquires 425,289 Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 116.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 791,789 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 425,289 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned 0.43% of BioMarin Pharmaceutical worth $61,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 466.7% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 425 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Covington Capital Management raised its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 142.7% in the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1,315.8% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 538 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 94.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, Director V Bryan Lawlis sold 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.61, for a total value of $372,342.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.71, for a total value of $496,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,750 shares of company stock worth $1,438,733 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BMRN stock opened at $90.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.49 and a quick ratio of 3.03. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a one year low of $71.59 and a one year high of $94.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.69 billion, a PE ratio of 1,136.38, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.26.

BMRN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $152.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. William Blair raised BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.25.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.

