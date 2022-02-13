Point72 Asset Management L.P. Increases Stock Position in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 112.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 461,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 243,583 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $58,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Twin Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $964,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 1,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,197 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 54.8% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

SRE stock opened at $135.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.36, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.35. Sempra Energy has a one year low of $114.66 and a one year high of $144.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $133.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.43.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 120.88%.

In other news, CAO Karen L. Sedgwick sold 908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.08, for a total transaction of $122,652.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 2,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $367,770.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SRE has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Sempra Energy from $139.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Sempra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Sempra Energy from $155.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sempra Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.57.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

