Ratan Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Plum Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:PLMI)

Ratan Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Plum Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:PLMI) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Plum Acquisition Corp. I in the second quarter worth about $1,547,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plum Acquisition Corp. I during the second quarter worth about $349,000. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plum Acquisition Corp. I during the second quarter worth about $486,000. Glazer Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Plum Acquisition Corp. I by 22.1% during the third quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 48,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 8,722 shares during the period. Finally, RP Investment Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Plum Acquisition Corp. I during the second quarter worth about $6,045,000. 45.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Plum Acquisition Corp. I stock opened at $9.72 on Friday. Plum Acquisition Corp. I has a 52 week low of $9.64 and a 52 week high of $10.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.72.

Plum Acquisition Corp. I focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

