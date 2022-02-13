Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C Boosts Position in Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA)

Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C boosted its position in shares of Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) by 29.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,315,417 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 521,417 shares during the quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C’s holdings in Kura Oncology were worth $43,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Kura Oncology by 0.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,001,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,678,000 after purchasing an additional 39,035 shares in the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Kura Oncology by 3.5% during the second quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,140,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,319,000 after purchasing an additional 140,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Kura Oncology by 14.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,254,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,859,000 after purchasing an additional 420,992 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Kura Oncology by 96.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,000,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 5.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,150,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,980,000 after acquiring an additional 62,700 shares in the last quarter.

Get Kura Oncology alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on KURA shares. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Kura Oncology from $43.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Kura Oncology from $40.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kura Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Kura Oncology from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kura Oncology in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kura Oncology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.67.

Kura Oncology stock opened at $12.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $858.57 million, a P/E ratio of -6.72 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.39. Kura Oncology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.49 and a 52 week high of $35.34.

Kura Oncology Profile

Kura Oncology, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company which engages in the research and development of medicines for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline includes Tipifarnib which is a Farnesyl transferase inhibitor for HRAS Mutant Solid Tumors, Chronic Myelomonocytic Leukemia; KO-947 which is an ERK inhibitor for MAPK Pathway Tumors; and KO-539 which is a Menin MLL inhibitor for acute leukemias.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KURA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA).

Receive News & Ratings for Kura Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kura Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.