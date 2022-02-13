Ratan Capital Management LP Has $1.54 Million Stock Holdings in Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR)

Ratan Capital Management LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR) by 85.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 151,292 shares during the quarter. Ratan Capital Management LP owned 0.06% of Xometry worth $1,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of XMTR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Xometry in the 2nd quarter valued at $463,869,000. StepStone Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Xometry in the 3rd quarter valued at $159,657,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xometry in the 2nd quarter valued at $13,470,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Xometry by 422.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 522,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,105,000 after purchasing an additional 422,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xometry in the 2nd quarter valued at $22,215,000. 45.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Randolph Altschuler sold 13,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total value of $585,755.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Katharine Weymouth purchased 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $49.10 per share, for a total transaction of $58,920.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 172,885 shares of company stock worth $8,275,411.

XMTR opened at $47.02 on Friday. Xometry, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.38 and a 1-year high of $97.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.83.

Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $56.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.98 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Xometry, Inc. will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on XMTR shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Xometry from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xometry from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xometry currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.67.

Xometry, Inc operates an artificial intelligence (AI) enabled marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies. The company's platform offers CNC manufacturing, sheet metal manufacturing, 3D printing, sheet metal fabrication, die casting, injection molding and urethane casting, and other products.

