468,930 Shares in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Purchased by Flow Traders U.S. LLC

Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 468,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $13,819,000. VanEck Gold Miners ETF makes up 0.6% of Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 0.11% of VanEck Gold Miners ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GDX. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,391,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $206,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $381,000. FMR LLC raised its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 97.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,005,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $136,105,000 after buying an additional 1,977,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck Gold Miners ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:GDX opened at $32.43 on Friday. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.83 and a fifty-two week high of $40.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.77.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.