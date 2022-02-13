Putnam Investments LLC Increases Stock Position in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Putnam Investments LLC lifted its stake in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) by 49.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 37,636 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 12,476 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $10,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 162 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 67.2% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 321 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Littelfuse in the second quarter worth approximately $86,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 54.5% in the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 37.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 451 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. 93.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LFUS shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $331.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Littelfuse from $325.00 to $307.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Littelfuse from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Littelfuse from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $311.60.

In related news, Director William P. Noglows sold 832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.31, for a total transaction of $213,249.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Nathan Zommer sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.56, for a total value of $763,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,778 shares of company stock worth $4,045,045. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Littelfuse stock opened at $253.77 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $291.08 and a 200 day moving average of $288.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.23. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 12 month low of $234.59 and a 12 month high of $334.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.56.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The technology company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $553.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.84 million. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 18.48% and a net margin of 13.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 23rd. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.61%.

Littelfuse

Littelfuse, Inc engages in the manufacture of technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Automotive, and Industrial. The Electronics segment includes the broadest and deepest portfolio of overvoltage and overcurrent solutions.

