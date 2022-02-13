MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada decreased its holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 247,446 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 29,111 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in MSCI were worth $150,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MSCI by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 802,751 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $488,349,000 after purchasing an additional 29,747 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in MSCI by 8.1% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 54,633 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,123,000 after purchasing an additional 4,095 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 167.6% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 99 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 38.6% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 444,883 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $237,158,000 after buying an additional 124,015 shares during the period. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in MSCI during the second quarter worth $357,000. 88.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on MSCI. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of MSCI from $724.00 to $602.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $573.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of MSCI from $651.00 to $593.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $639.67.

Shares of MSCI stock opened at $534.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.41 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $566.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $609.59. MSCI Inc. has a 12-month low of $400.01 and a 12-month high of $679.85.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $549.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.10 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 220.58% and a net margin of 35.53%. MSCI’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.96 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 11.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.82%.

In other MSCI news, General Counsel Robert J. Gutowski sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $646.04, for a total value of $516,832.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $599.32, for a total transaction of $1,498,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

