Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 34.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS.

Shares of Interpublic Group of Companies stock opened at $34.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.58. Interpublic Group of Companies has a twelve month low of $24.32 and a twelve month high of $39.98. The firm has a market cap of $13.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.04.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is a positive change from Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is 61.02%.

Several brokerages recently commented on IPG. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America downgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.50.

Interpublic Group of Companies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 10th that allows the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Interpublic Group of Companies stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,734,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,461 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.44% of Interpublic Group of Companies worth $56,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 98.70% of the company’s stock.

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of advertising and marketing services. The firm specializes in consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations and specialized communications disciplines. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agency Network (IAN) and Constituency Management Group (CMG).

