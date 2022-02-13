Insider Selling: Parex Resources Inc. (TSE:PXT) Senior Officer Sells 25,560 Shares of Stock

Parex Resources Inc. (TSE:PXT) Senior Officer Michael Kruchten sold 25,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$27.54, for a total value of C$703,922.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 64,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,773,906.48.

Shares of TSE PXT traded up C$0.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$27.89. The company had a trading volume of 606,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 539,939. The stock has a market cap of C$3.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69. Parex Resources Inc. has a 12 month low of C$17.28 and a 12 month high of C$28.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$23.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$22.38.

PXT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a C$36.00 price target (up from C$34.00) on shares of Parex Resources in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. National Bankshares reduced their price target on Parex Resources from C$35.00 to C$33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Parex Resources from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$32.83.

Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company holds interests in onshore exploration and production blocks totaling approximately 2,323,941 gross acres. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 194,491 million barrels of oil equivalent.

