Minera Alamos Inc. (CVE:MAI) Director Doug Ramshaw Acquires 50,000 Shares

Minera Alamos Inc. (CVE:MAI) Director Doug Ramshaw purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.51 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,331,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,228,912.

Doug Ramshaw also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Minera Alamos alerts:

On Friday, January 14th, Doug Ramshaw purchased 25,000 shares of Minera Alamos stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.54 per share, for a total transaction of C$13,500.00.

CVE:MAI remained flat at $C$0.52 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 819,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 746,230. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.53 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.56. Minera Alamos Inc. has a 12-month low of C$0.48 and a 12-month high of C$0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 7.77 and a quick ratio of 7.38. The firm has a market capitalization of C$232.00 million and a P/E ratio of -75.71.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MAI. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Minera Alamos in a report on Friday, December 3rd. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Minera Alamos from C$1.00 to C$1.10 in a report on Friday, January 7th.

Minera Alamos Company Profile

Minera Alamos Inc, a junior mining exploration company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Mexico. The company explores for gold, silver, molybdenum, and copper deposits. Its principal property is the 100% owned Santana project consisting of 9 mining claims with an area of approximately 3,100 hectares located in the east-southeast of Hermosillo, Sonora.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Minera Alamos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minera Alamos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.