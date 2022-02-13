Ratan Capital Management LP Sells 726,142 Shares of Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT)

Ratan Capital Management LP lowered its stake in shares of Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) by 51.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 697,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 726,142 shares during the quarter. Clarivate comprises 2.0% of Ratan Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Ratan Capital Management LP owned 0.11% of Clarivate worth $15,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CLVT. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Clarivate by 3,033.8% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,972 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in Clarivate in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Clarivate in the third quarter valued at about $65,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Clarivate in the third quarter valued at about $158,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Clarivate in the third quarter valued at about $178,000. Institutional investors own 79.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLVT opened at $16.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Clarivate Plc has a 12 month low of $14.43 and a 12 month high of $34.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.35. The firm has a market cap of $10.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -100.38, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.80.

CLVT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays cut Clarivate from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clarivate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup cut Clarivate from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. TheStreet cut Clarivate from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Clarivate in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clarivate has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.75.

In other Clarivate news, insider Mukhtar Ahmed sold 14,578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total value of $361,534.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider James Gordon Samson sold 33,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.48, for a total value of $774,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Clarivate Plc engages in the provision of trusted insights and analytics to accelerate the pace of innovation. It operates through the Science and Intellectual Property segments. The Science segment comprises the academic and life science product lines. The Intellectual Property segment includes patent, trademark, domain, and IP management product lines.

