New England Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

New England Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 8.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,079 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the quarter. New England Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Clean Yield Group grew its stake in Broadcom by 97.3% during the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 73 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 117.1% during the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 76 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $648.10, for a total value of $1,296,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 81 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $612.61 per share, with a total value of $49,621.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom stock opened at $573.42 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $609.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $545.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $236.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.64. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $419.14 and a one year high of $677.76.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $7.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.74 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.36 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 24.54% and a return on equity of 46.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 29.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $4.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.60. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.33%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AVGO. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $680.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $580.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $650.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $650.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $585.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $658.65.

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

