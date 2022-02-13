New England Asset Management Inc. Has $4.35 Million Holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

New England Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. New England Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $4,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PEG. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 70.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEG opened at $65.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.96, a P/E/G ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.58. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $53.77 and a twelve month high of $68.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.53 and a 200-day moving average of $63.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -154.55%.

In related news, VP Rose M. Chernick sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.65, for a total value of $25,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.17, for a total transaction of $323,571.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,119 shares of company stock valued at $2,933,999 over the last three months. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Public Service Enterprise Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.20.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

