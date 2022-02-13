New England Asset Management Inc. Raises Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

New England Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,050 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. New England Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $6,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SYY. Becker Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Sysco by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its holdings in Sysco by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 22,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,752,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sysco by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 2,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Exeter Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Sysco by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 19,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Curbstone Financial Management Corp boosted its holdings in Sysco by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 32,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,577,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SYY opened at $82.57 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $77.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.37. Sysco Co. has a 12-month low of $68.05 and a 12-month high of $86.73.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $16.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.88 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 65.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is 142.43%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SYY shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays raised shares of Sysco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Sysco in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Sysco in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.63.

In related news, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 3,611 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $303,324.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sheila Talton sold 2,265 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.14, for a total transaction of $186,047.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,973 shares of company stock worth $1,244,422 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Sysco

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

