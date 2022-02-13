Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.550-$0.570 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Corporate Office Properties Trust also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.300-$2.380 EPS.

Shares of NYSE OFC traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.71. The stock had a trading volume of 1,071,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 926,827. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.64. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.98. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a fifty-two week low of $23.89 and a fifty-two week high of $30.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $185.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.47 million. Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 21.74% and a return on equity of 8.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.27%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Corporate Office Properties Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Corporate Office Properties Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. KeyCorp cut Corporate Office Properties Trust from a sector weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Corporate Office Properties Trust currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.50.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 37.0% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 19,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 5,330 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in the third quarter valued at about $656,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 55.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 412,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,539,000 after purchasing an additional 147,099 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.92% of the company’s stock.

About Corporate Office Properties Trust

Corporate Office Properties Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other.

