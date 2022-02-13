Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) will announce $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Huntington Bancshares’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.30 and the highest is $0.34. Huntington Bancshares reported earnings of $0.48 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $1.37 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.29 to $1.44. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.62. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Huntington Bancshares.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.11). Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 30.05%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HBAN shares. Barclays lowered Huntington Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. UBS Group started coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research downgraded Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.07.

In other news, Director Kenneth J. Phelan bought 6,684 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.83 per share, with a total value of $105,807.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Jana J. Litsey sold 6,000 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total value of $103,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,595 shares of company stock valued at $568,218. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 77,326 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 15,898 shares of the bank’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 147,444 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,273,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,740 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 7,121 shares of the bank’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. 78.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:HBAN traded down $0.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $15.92. 11,462,420 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,271,673. Huntington Bancshares has a 1-year low of $13.01 and a 1-year high of $17.79. The company has a market capitalization of $23.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 45.59%.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, and other financial products and services.

