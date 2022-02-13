Brokerages Expect GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) to Announce $0.05 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) to announce earnings per share of $0.05 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for GoPro’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.06 and the lowest is $0.04. GoPro posted earnings of $0.03 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 66.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that GoPro will report full year earnings of $0.96 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.91 to $0.99. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.96 to $1.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow GoPro.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. GoPro had a return on equity of 33.32% and a net margin of 31.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share.

GPRO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised GoPro from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $9.80 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Wedbush upgraded GoPro from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $11.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded GoPro from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th.

In related news, SVP S Aimee Lapic sold 4,837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.05, for a total transaction of $53,448.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Nicholas Woodman sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.70, for a total value of $2,140,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 614,509 shares of company stock worth $6,098,860. Corporate insiders own 19.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in shares of GoPro by 63.1% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 90,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 34,899 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of GoPro by 332.8% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 56,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 43,600 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of GoPro by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 343,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,214,000 after buying an additional 11,719 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of GoPro by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 26,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 1,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis bought a new stake in shares of GoPro in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,728,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.63% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GPRO traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $8.75. The company had a trading volume of 4,181,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,212,084. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.86. GoPro has a twelve month low of $7.02 and a twelve month high of $13.79.

GoPro, Inc engages in manufacturing and selling camera and camera accessories. The firm provides mountable and wearable cameras and accessories, which it refers to as capture devices. Its product brands include HERO9 Black, HERO8 Black, Max, HERO7 Black, HERO7 Silver, GoPro Plus, and GoPro App. The company was founded by Nicholas Woodman in 2002 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

