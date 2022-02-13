Analysts Anticipate GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) Will Post Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) will report earnings of $0.05 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for GoPro’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.04 and the highest is $0.06. GoPro reported earnings of $0.03 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 66.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that GoPro will report full-year earnings of $0.96 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.91 to $0.99. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.96 to $1.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover GoPro.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. GoPro had a return on equity of 33.32% and a net margin of 31.97%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GPRO. Morgan Stanley raised GoPro from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $9.80 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised GoPro from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Wedbush raised GoPro from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $13.50 in a report on Monday, December 13th.

In other GoPro news, CEO Nicholas Woodman sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.47, for a total transaction of $1,694,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP S Aimee Lapic sold 4,836 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.60, for a total value of $51,261.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 614,509 shares of company stock worth $6,098,860. Company insiders own 19.54% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GPRO. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of GoPro in the first quarter worth $282,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of GoPro by 6.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 26,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 1,515 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of GoPro by 23.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,192,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,096,000 after buying an additional 1,744,930 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of GoPro by 4.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,130,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,821,000 after buying an additional 81,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of GoPro in the second quarter worth $361,000. Institutional investors own 61.63% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GPRO traded down $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $8.75. 4,181,807 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,212,084. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.86. GoPro has a 12 month low of $7.02 and a 12 month high of $13.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.63.

GoPro, Inc engages in manufacturing and selling camera and camera accessories. The firm provides mountable and wearable cameras and accessories, which it refers to as capture devices. Its product brands include HERO9 Black, HERO8 Black, Max, HERO7 Black, HERO7 Silver, GoPro Plus, and GoPro App. The company was founded by Nicholas Woodman in 2002 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

