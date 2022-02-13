Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SNPHY) Short Interest Update

Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SNPHY) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a growth of 1,200.0% from the January 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 263,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Santen Pharmaceutical stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $11.35. 39,372 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 110,834. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.41. Santen Pharmaceutical has a one year low of $10.91 and a one year high of $15.70.

Santen Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Santen Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd engages in the manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products and medical devices. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals and Others. The Pharmaceuticals segment includes prescription ophthalmic drugs, anti-rheumatic pharmaceuticals, and over-the-counter products.

