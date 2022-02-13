China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CRHKY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CRHKY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a growth of 1,400.0% from the January 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 180,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

CRHKY traded up $0.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.41. The stock had a trading volume of 66,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,108. China Resources Beer has a 1-year low of $13.96 and a 1-year high of $18.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.66.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CRHKY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised China Resources Beer from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered China Resources Beer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th.

China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures, distributes, and sells beer products under the Snow and Heineken brands. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 70 breweries in 25 provinces, municipalities, and autonomous regions in Mainland China. The company was formerly known as China Resources Enterprise, Limited and changed its name to China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited in October 2015.

