Primas (PST) Price Hits $0.0223 on Top Exchanges

Primas (CURRENCY:PST) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 13th. Primas has a total market cap of $1.17 million and approximately $2.38 million worth of Primas was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Primas has traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar. One Primas coin can currently be purchased for $0.0223 or 0.00000052 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Primas alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $128.42 or 0.00301490 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00013882 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001926 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001008 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000027 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003163 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000585 BTC.

About Primas

Primas (PST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 21st, 2017. Primas’ total supply is 101,342,466 coins and its circulating supply is 52,692,565 coins. The Reddit community for Primas is /r/Primas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Primas’ official Twitter account is @PrimasOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Primas is primas.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Primas is an open content release, recommendation and trading ecosphere. Primas is committed to using the block chain and other technical means to change the existing content market structure. This new content value evaluation system ensures that producers of premium content receive direct benefits. Their blockchain can not be tampered with which provides copyright protection. “

Buying and Selling Primas

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Primas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Primas using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “PSTUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Primas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Primas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.