NorthCoast Asset Management LLC Trims Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC) by 24.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,789 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF were worth $7,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,891,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,805,000 after acquiring an additional 159,534 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 317.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 131,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,383,000 after acquiring an additional 99,872 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 54.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 278,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,751,000 after acquiring an additional 98,386 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 180,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,489,000 after acquiring an additional 50,690 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 331,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,151,000 after acquiring an additional 45,864 shares during the period.

Shares of FHLC stock opened at $62.90 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a 1-year low of $55.77 and a 1-year high of $69.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.71.

