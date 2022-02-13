NorthCoast Asset Management LLC Sells 4,812 Shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 145,735 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 4,812 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Energy Industries were worth $12,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 48.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 16,740 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after buying an additional 5,498 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 709.6% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 62,657 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,498,000 after buying an additional 54,918 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,180,000. AXA S.A. grew its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 91,855 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $8,060,000 after buying an additional 17,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 872,967 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $76,608,000 after buying an additional 5,129 shares during the last quarter. 96.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advanced Energy Industries stock opened at $82.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 23.05 and a beta of 1.66. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $77.79 and a one year high of $122.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.99.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The electronics maker reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.42. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 20.98% and a net margin of 9.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 21st will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. Advanced Energy Industries’s payout ratio is 11.24%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AEIS shares. Benchmark started coverage on Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. KeyCorp started coverage on Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.00.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc engages in the provision of precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. It offers products used in complex semiconductor and thin film plasma processes such as dry etch, strip, chemical and physical deposition, high and low voltage applications such as process control, analytical instrumentation, and medical equipment, and in temperature-critical thermal applications such as material and chemical processing.

