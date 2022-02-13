Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) Shares Acquired by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) by 1,440.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,904 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 58,820 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $14,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Spotify Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,185,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Spotify Technology by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 214,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,440,000 after buying an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Spotify Technology by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 30,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,974,000 after buying an additional 1,384 shares in the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. bought a new position in Spotify Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, Hyperion Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in Spotify Technology by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hyperion Asset Management Ltd now owns 266,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,513,000 after buying an additional 49,467 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.36% of the company’s stock.

SPOT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Spotify Technology from $300.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays cut their target price on Spotify Technology from $310.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Spotify Technology from $200.00 to $153.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Spotify Technology from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Pivotal Research cut their price objective on Spotify Technology from $385.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $255.46.

Spotify Technology stock opened at $161.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $30.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.96 and a beta of 1.59. Spotify Technology S.A. has a one year low of $155.57 and a one year high of $387.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $213.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $232.80.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 1.31% and a negative return on equity of 4.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.79) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Spotify Technology Company Profile

Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. The company operates through the following segments: Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices, users can connect through speakers, receivers, televisions, cars, game consoles, and smart watches.

