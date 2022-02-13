Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Trims Stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC reduced its position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 18.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 223,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 50,971 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $13,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,182,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,579,308,000 after purchasing an additional 3,123,446 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in MetLife by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,040,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,216,857,000 after acquiring an additional 235,443 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in MetLife by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,975,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $798,819,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003,429 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in MetLife by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,007,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $617,754,000 after acquiring an additional 187,448 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in MetLife by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,236,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $508,410,000 after acquiring an additional 444,449 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MET opened at $71.03 on Friday. MetLife, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.37 and a 52-week high of $72.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $64.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.70. MetLife had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 9.22%. The company had revenue of $20.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 7th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.23%.

In other MetLife news, CEO Michel Khalaf sold 42,748 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.74, for a total transaction of $2,596,513.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 56,857 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total value of $3,996,478.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on MetLife in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Barclays upped their price target on MetLife from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on MetLife in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on MetLife in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.47.

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

