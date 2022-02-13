Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires 145,898 Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) by 152.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 241,773 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 145,898 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Lamb Weston worth $14,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 96.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 537 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 52.3% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 661 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.89% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.40.

In related news, SVP John C. Hatto sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $35,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Gerardo Scheufler sold 3,768 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.35, for a total transaction of $261,310.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LW opened at $66.25 on Friday. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $50.22 and a one year high of $86.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.57, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.73.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.17. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 54.36%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. Lamb Weston’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be paid a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. This is an increase from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.81%.

Lamb Weston declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Friday, December 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to buy up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

