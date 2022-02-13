Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $4.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.40 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 36.87% and a net margin of 15.45%. Zebra Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.15 EPS.

NASDAQ ZBRA opened at $441.74 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $545.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $556.17. Zebra Technologies has a 12 month low of $436.24 and a 12 month high of $615.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.61 billion, a PE ratio of 28.17 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ZBRA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $614.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $660.00 to $620.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $582.71.

In related news, insider Stephen Edgar Williams sold 910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $605.08, for a total transaction of $550,622.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Frank Blaise Modruson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $605.44, for a total value of $1,210,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 15,212 shares of company stock worth $9,182,287 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Zebra Technologies stock. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 7,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and selling of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.