Man Group plc Purchases 310,483 Shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Man Group plc increased its holdings in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) by 962.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 342,742 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 310,483 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned approximately 0.16% of Caesars Entertainment worth $38,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Caesars Entertainment by 44.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 637,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,537,000 after purchasing an additional 196,890 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in Caesars Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,015,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Caesars Entertainment by 6.5% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 117,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,144,000 after buying an additional 7,128 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 35.4% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 6.7% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 447,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,441,000 after acquiring an additional 28,033 shares during the period. 93.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 5,279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.60, for a total transaction of $472,998.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 1,482 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total value of $119,241.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,632 shares of company stock valued at $1,058,574 over the last three months. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on CZR. Citigroup began coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $134.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $138.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $191.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Caesars Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.19.

NASDAQ CZR opened at $83.74 on Friday. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.00 and a 1 year high of $119.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $17.90 billion, a PE ratio of -17.82 and a beta of 2.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $85.30 and a 200 day moving average of $96.32.

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

