Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Shares Sold by Man Group plc

Man Group plc reduced its position in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) by 46.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,961,965 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,675,851 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned about 0.13% of Suncor Energy worth $40,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 149,041 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,091,000 after acquiring an additional 3,019 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Suncor Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $5,454,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 5.5% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 148,344 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,075,000 after purchasing an additional 7,739 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 8.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,425,399 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $91,783,000 after purchasing an additional 354,846 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Suncor Energy by 3,115.2% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,930,031 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $40,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870,003 shares during the period. 58.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Suncor Energy from C$36.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$45.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$45.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Suncor Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.00.

Shares of NYSE:SU opened at $30.11 on Friday. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.10 and a 52-week high of $30.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $43.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.45.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.01). Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 6.67% and a net margin of 7.02%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.3311 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.55%.

Suncor Energy, Inc is an integrated energy company, which develops petroleum resource basins. Its activities include oil sands development, and upgrading, onshore and offshore oil and gas production, petroleum refining, and product marketing. The company operates through the following business segments: Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing.

