Man Group plc Has $43.09 Million Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Man Group plc increased its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 175,293 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,525 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned about 0.06% of Becton, Dickinson and worth $43,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Viridian Ria LLC acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 101.7% during the third quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 64.9% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, EVP Betty D. Larson sold 3,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total value of $851,955.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $58,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,825 shares of company stock worth $2,870,430 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

BDX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $285.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $271.67.

Shares of BDX stock opened at $269.98 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $256.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $251.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $76.88 billion, a PE ratio of 46.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.69. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12 month low of $235.13 and a 12 month high of $280.62.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.79. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical instruments supplier to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.21%.

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

