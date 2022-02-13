Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) Shares Acquired by Man Group plc

Man Group plc grew its stake in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) by 51.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 986,463 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 335,903 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Open Text were worth $48,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTEX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Open Text by 194.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 215,206 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,270,000 after purchasing an additional 142,096 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Open Text in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Open Text by 0.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 404,008 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,524,000 after buying an additional 3,672 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Open Text by 17.4% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,302 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Open Text by 1.7% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 18,070 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $918,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. 65.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:OTEX opened at $44.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.96 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.70. Open Text Co. has a 52-week low of $43.37 and a 52-week high of $55.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. Open Text had a return on equity of 21.28% and a net margin of 9.93%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Open Text Co. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.221 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Open Text’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.54%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on Open Text from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Open Text from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their target price on Open Text from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Open Text from C$58.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Open Text from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.50.

Open Text Corp. engages in the design, development, marketing and sales of enterprise information management software and solutions. It includes customer experience management (CEM), digital process automation, business network, and enterprise content management, discovery, security, and artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics solutions.

