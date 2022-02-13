Man Group plc Sells 89,661 Shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Man Group plc lessened its stake in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 849,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89,661 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned about 0.15% of Nutrien worth $55,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NTR. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new stake in Nutrien during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Nutrien during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Nutrien during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nutrien during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Nutrien during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.09% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NTR opened at $76.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Nutrien Ltd. has a 1 year low of $52.28 and a 1 year high of $77.92. The stock has a market cap of $42.05 billion, a PE ratio of 19.26, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.65.
About Nutrien
Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.
