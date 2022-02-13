Man Group plc Sells 89,661 Shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Man Group plc lessened its stake in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 849,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89,661 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned about 0.15% of Nutrien worth $55,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NTR. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new stake in Nutrien during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Nutrien during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Nutrien during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nutrien during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Nutrien during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTR opened at $76.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Nutrien Ltd. has a 1 year low of $52.28 and a 1 year high of $77.92. The stock has a market cap of $42.05 billion, a PE ratio of 19.26, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.65.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James set a $95.00 target price on Nutrien and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Mizuho upped their price target on Nutrien from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. TD Securities upped their price target on Nutrien from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Nutrien from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Nutrien in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nutrien presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.76.

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

