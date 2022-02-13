Man Group plc Sells 13,962 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Man Group plc reduced its stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 307,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 13,962 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $53,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWK. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 29,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,093,000 after acquiring an additional 3,481 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 109.9% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 69.0% during the 2nd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam grew its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 734.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 3,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. grew its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. now owns 33,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,829,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. 84.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SWK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $198.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $222.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $207.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $227.00 to $219.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.80.

Shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock opened at $162.85 on Friday. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $159.85 and a fifty-two week high of $225.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $182.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $185.81.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 19.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 10.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil & gas and infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the following three segments: Tools and Storage, Industrial, and Security.

