Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 168,426 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 3,002 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.17% of Palo Alto Networks worth $80,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atalan Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter valued at about $126,157,000. Carmignac Gestion purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the third quarter valued at about $120,362,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 462.9% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 296,715 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $142,126,000 after purchasing an additional 244,007 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 70.6% in the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 461,930 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $221,264,000 after purchasing an additional 191,190 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 1,265.6% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 181,326 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $86,674,000 after purchasing an additional 168,048 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.72, for a total value of $6,488,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 9,375 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.37, for a total value of $5,103,468.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,500 shares of company stock worth $31,621,495 over the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PANW opened at $510.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.80 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $522.65 and a 200-day moving average of $490.03. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $311.56 and a fifty-two week high of $572.67.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The network technology company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.07. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 26.86% and a negative net margin of 11.20%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Palo Alto Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $585.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $560.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $555.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. OTR Global raised Palo Alto Networks to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $582.64.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

