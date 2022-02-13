United Co.s (TSE:UNC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

United Co.s (TSE:UNC) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. The firm had revenue of C$2.24 billion for the quarter.

United Co.s stock opened at C$106.70 on Friday. United Co.s has a 1-year low of C$102.30 and a 1-year high of C$114.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$109.50 and its 200 day moving average is C$110.32. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.23.

About United Co.s

United Corporations Limited is a closed ended equity fund launched and managed by Jarislowsky, Fraser Limited. It is co-managed by ValueInvest Asset Management SA It invests in the public equity markets of Canada. The fund also makes its investments in units of in Emerging Markets Investors Fund. It makes its investments in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

