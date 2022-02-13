Man Group plc Sells 73,578 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Man Group plc trimmed its stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 782,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,578 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned 0.21% of Tyson Foods worth $61,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSN. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 69.7% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Tyson Foods during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in Tyson Foods by 1,153.7% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in Tyson Foods during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. 65.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Noel W. White sold 50,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.21, for a total value of $4,990,759.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Noel W. White sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total value of $498,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 187,819 shares of company stock worth $16,668,981 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

TSN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stephens boosted their target price on Tyson Foods from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Tyson Foods from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $119.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Tyson Foods from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Tyson Foods from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.78.

Shares of TSN opened at $97.99 on Friday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.76 and a 52 week high of $100.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $35.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $89.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.58.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.97. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 6.48%. The firm had revenue of $12.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 7.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This is an increase from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.06%.

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork, and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment refers to domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

