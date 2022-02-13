Clearline Capital LP Sells 13,849 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Clearline Capital LP decreased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 81.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,130 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 13,849 shares during the quarter. Clearline Capital LP’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BABA. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 2,141.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP now owns 22,643,329 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,123,770,000 after acquiring an additional 21,633,311 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,323,393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,928,602,000 after acquiring an additional 2,838,191 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 16,792,617 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,486,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157,345 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,211,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,103,939,000 after buying an additional 81,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,968,669 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,033,915,000 after buying an additional 243,994 shares in the last quarter. 21.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on BABA. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $252.00 to $247.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Alibaba Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $234.00 to $216.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $162.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $192.00 to $182.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.66.

Shares of BABA opened at $122.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $331.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.54, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $122.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.47. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $108.70 and a twelve month high of $274.29.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $11.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $9.74. The firm had revenue of $200.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.97 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 12.32%. Alibaba Group’s quarterly revenue was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. Analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.19 EPS for the current year.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

