Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) by 53.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami raised its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 65.8% during the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 558.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter.

VPU opened at $145.88 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.05. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a one year low of $128.07 and a one year high of $156.94.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

