Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 7,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VTIP. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,125,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,182,000 after purchasing an additional 88,816 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,087,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186,132 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,217,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Veritable L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 62.1% in the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 456,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,007,000 after purchasing an additional 174,887 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $50.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.99. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $50.59 and a one year high of $52.82.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (VTIP)
- 2 Tremendous Travel Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/7 – 2/11
- Can Uber (NYSE: UBER) Get Back On Track?
- The Institutions Are Buying Newell Brands, Maybe You Should Too
- Western Digital Stock is Ready to Pick Up
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.