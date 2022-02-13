Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 7,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VTIP. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,125,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,182,000 after purchasing an additional 88,816 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,087,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186,132 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,217,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Veritable L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 62.1% in the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 456,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,007,000 after purchasing an additional 174,887 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $50.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.99. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $50.59 and a one year high of $52.82.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.958 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.53%.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.