Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Boosts Stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,233 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 107 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DEO. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo during the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo during the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in shares of Diageo by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo during the 3rd quarter valued at $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Investec upgraded shares of Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $948.12.

DEO stock opened at $201.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $209.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $202.22. Diageo plc has a 12-month low of $156.66 and a 12-month high of $223.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.52.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a $1.5714 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

