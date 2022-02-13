Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Raises Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,460 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 1.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 479,928 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $101,879,000 after buying an additional 4,658 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.2% in the third quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 132,274 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $28,079,000 after buying an additional 2,894 shares during the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 51.1% during the third quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 14,690 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,118,000 after purchasing an additional 4,967 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 4.7% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,858 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,942,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.6% during the third quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 106,623 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $22,634,000 after purchasing an additional 2,658 shares during the last quarter. 74.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HON opened at $186.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $128.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.61, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.12. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $186.55 and a 1-year high of $236.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $205.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $216.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.74 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.11% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 49.49%.

HON has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group raised shares of Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $229.00 to $237.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $265.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America cut shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $229.00 to $224.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $232.29.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

