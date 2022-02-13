Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 241 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 34.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 932 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in BlackRock by 171.4% during the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 38 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 87.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in BlackRock during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 108.7% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 48 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on BLK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on BlackRock from $1,141.00 to $1,123.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on BlackRock from $756.00 to $795.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Bank of America assumed coverage on BlackRock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on BlackRock from $1,051.00 to $1,043.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $987.21.

BLK opened at $772.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $670.28 and a 12 month high of $973.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $866.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $893.10. The stock has a market cap of $117.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.20.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The asset manager reported $10.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.16 by $0.26. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.46% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The business had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $10.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 42.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a $4.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $19.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.13. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.23%.

In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.32, for a total transaction of $1,147,048.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 16,365 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $920.92, for a total value of $15,070,855.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

